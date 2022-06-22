FaZe, C9 open with sweeps at Roobet Cup

Credit: Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

Cloud9 and FaZe Clan opened with sweeps Wednesday on the opening day of the Roobet Cup.

C9 defeated Complexity Gaming 2-0 in Group B action while FaZe breezed past OG 2-0 in Group A. BIG also won in Group A Wednesday, defeating Entropiq 2-1 in a reverse split.

The Astralis-Movistar Riders match in Group B was postponed during the opening map when the machine running the game’s server went down. Astralis was leading 7-6 on Mirage at the time. That match will be completed Wednesday.

The event features 16 teams battling for a prize pool of $250,000, with the winner earning $150,000. The teams are divided into four groups, with the top two teams from each group advancing to the playoffs. All group stage matches are best-of-three. The playoffs are single elimination and also best-of-three.

On Wednesday, C9 needed overtime to beat Complexity 19-16 on Inferno. C9 then took Dust II 16-7 for the win. Russian Dmitry “sh1ro” Sokolov had a monster match, recording 67 kills and a plus-36 kills-to-deaths differential. Every player for C9 finished with positive K-D differential.

FaZe opened with a 16-8 win on Dust II and then won 16-14 on Overpass to get past OG. Canadian Russel “Twistzz” Van Dulken led FaZe with 54 kills and a plus-25 K-D differential. Latvian teammate Helvijs “broky” Saukants was right behind him with 49 kills and a plus-22 differential.

BIG had to rally back after dropping the first map to Entropiq 16-11 on Overpass. BIG rebounded with a 16-10 win on Dust II and then clinched with a 16-13 win on Mirage. BIG got off to an 11-2 lead but then let Entropiq creep back. Entropiq won eight of the next nine rounds to get within 12-10 and then 13-12. But BIG took three of the next four rounds for the win.

Karim “Krimbo” Moussa was the only standout for the all-German side, finishing with 74 kills and a plus-18 differential. Three of five players finished with a negative differential for BIG. Nikolay “mir” Bityukov led the all-Russian Entropiq side with 73 kills and a plus-15 differential.

BIG will play FaZe in the Group A winners’ match on Friday. Entropiq will play OG in the Group A elimination match on Saturday.

C9 awaits the winner of Astralis-Riders in the Group B winners’ match on Friday.

Action continues Thursday with five matches:

Astralis vs. Movistar Riders continuation (Group B)

ENCE vs. Eternal Fire (Group C)

Imperial Esports vs. MOUZ (Group C)

Outsiders vs. forZe (Group D)

FURIA Esports vs. 9z Team (Group D)

Roobet Cup standings, W-L and map differential:

Group A

BIG 1-0, +4

FaZe Clan 1-0, +10

Entropiq 0-1, -4

OG 0-1, -10

Group B

Cloud9 1-0, +12

Astralis

Movistar Riders

Complexity 0-1, -12

Group C

ENCE

Eternal Fire

Imperial Esports

MOUZ

Group D

Outsiders

forZe

FURIA Esports

9z Team

Prize pool

1: $150,000

2. $50,000

3-4: $15,000

5-8: $5,000

9-12: —

13-16: —

–Field Level Media