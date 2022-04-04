Falcons sign LB Rashaan Evans to 1-year deal

Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

The Atlanta Falcons are signing linebacker Rashaan Evans to a one-year contract, multiple reports said Monday.

Evans, 26, was a free agent after spending his first four NFL seasons with the Tennessee Titans. Falcons head coach Arthur Smith and defensive coordinator Dean Pees were with the Titans when Evans was drafted in the first round out of Alabama.

In 12 games (11 starts) in 2021, Evans recorded 57 tackles, two interceptions, two pass breakups, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. He missed five games with an ankle injury.

Evans has 3.0 sacks and 317 tackles in 59 career games (50 starts).

–Field Level Media