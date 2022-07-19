Falcons QB Desmond Ridder agrees to 4-year rookie deal

Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder agreed to his four-year rookie deal, multiple outlets reported on Tuesday.

The third-round draft pick’s contract is worth a reported $5.362 million and includes a $1.08 million signing bonus.

Ridder, 22, reached an agreement in time to report with the other Atlanta rookies for training camp on Tuesday.

Ridder guided Cincinnati to a 13-1 record in 2021, passing for 3,334 yards, 30 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

With longtime starter Matt Ryan now in Indianapolis, Ridder enters camp at No. 2 on the Falcons’ QB depth chart behind veteran Marcus Mariota.

–Field Level Media