Explosive second half propels Kansas State past Incarnate Word

Keyontae Johnson scored a game-high 18 points to lead seven Wildcats in double figures as Kansas State cruised to a 98-50 victory over visiting Incarnate Word on Sunday in Manhattan, Kansas.

Johnson shot 7 of 9 from the field, including 3 of 5 from 3-point range, to go along with five assists and four rebounds.

Nae’Qwan Tomlin scored 15 points on 7-for-9 shooting and grabbed a game-high nine boards.

Desi Sills chipped in 14 points, four assists and three rebounds and David N’Guessan shot a perfect 5 of 5 from the field to finish with 12 points. Markquis Nowell finished with 10 points, a game-high eight assists and five rebounds.

Dorian Finister posted 10 points, seven rebounds and four assists and Cam Carter had 10 points.

The Wildcats (9-1), who led by as many as 49 in the second half, shot 39 of 66 (59.1 percent) from the field, including 12 of 26 (46.2 percent) from 3-point range. They also outrebounded the Cardinals 38-25.

Incarnate Word (5-6) was led by Trey Miller’s 12 points, while Brandon Swaby added nine points.

The Cardinals shot 19 of 50 (38.0 percent) from the field, including 7 of 14 (50.0 percent) from beyond the arc, in addition to allowing 48 points in the paint. Incarnate Word committed 20 turnovers that the Wildcats converted into 28 points.

The Wildcats, who led 45-28 at halftime, turned the game into a rout by making 10 of their first 11 shots during a 23-0 run to open the second half.

Leading 9-8 with 15:11 left in the first half, the Wildcats took control by going on a 17-0 run to take a 26-8 lead following Carter’s free throw with 8:53 remaining. Kansas State led by as many as 20 points in the first half before taking a 45-28 lead at the break.

Johnson scored 13 points and Tomlin and N’Guessan scored eight points apiece in the first 20 minutes of Kansas State, which shot 17 of 34 (50 percent) from the field, including 6 of 16 (37.5 percent) from beyond the arc.

