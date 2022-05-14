Excelsior earn first win at Kickoff Clash qualifiers

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Excelsior earned their first victory Saturday during Week 2 of the Overwatch League Kickoff Clash qualifiers.

The Dallas Fuel and London Spitfire also recorded victories.

The Excelsior lost the opening map to the Vancouver Titans on New Queen Street, 1-0. But the Excelsior took the next three, winning Watchpoint: Gibraltor and Eichenwalde 1-0 before clinching 2-1 on Lijiang Tower. The Excelsior improved to 1-2 while the Titans (0-4) remain winless.

The Fuel dropped the first two maps to Los Angeles Gladiators, 1-0 on Colossed and 4-3 on Watchpoint: Gibraltor. But the Fuel clawed back, 3-1 on Eichenwalde, 2-1 on Ilios before clinching 1-0 on New Queen Street.

The Spitfire also dropped their opening map to Boston Uprising, 1-0 on Colossed. But the Spitfire rebounded on Route 66, 5-3 before taking Midtown 3-1. The Spitfire finished off the win, 2-0 on Lijiang Tower.

Qualifying for the Kickoff Clash continues through May 29, with double-elimination bracket play to follow from June 2-5.

Three matches are scheduled for Sunday:

Houston Outlaws vs. Florida Mayhem

San Francisco Shock vs. New York Excelsior

Paris Eternal vs. Toronto Defiant

Overwatch League Kickoff Clash standings, with win-loss record, map differential and league points:

West

1. San Francisco Shock, 3-0, +8, 3

T2. Los Angeles Gladiators, 2-1, +3, 2

T2. Florida Mayhem, 2-1, +3, 2

T4. Washington Justice, 2-1, +2, 2

T4. Atlanta Reign, 2-1, +2, 2

T4. London Spitfire, 2-1, +2, 2

7. Dallas Fuel, 2-1, +1, 2

8. Houston Outlaws, 1-2, 0, 1

9. Toronto Defiant, 1-1, -1, 1

T10. Boston Uprising, 1-2, -1, 1

T10. New York Excelsior, 1-2, -3, 1

12. Paris Eternal, 0-2, -5, 0

13. Vancouver Titans, 0-4, -9, 0

East

T1. Philadelphia Fusion, 0-0, 0, 0

T1. Shanghai Dragons, 0-0, 0, 0

T1. Hangzhou Spark, 0-0, 0, 0

T1. Los Angeles Valiant, 0-0, 0, 0

T1. Seoul Dynasty, 0-0, 0, 0

T1. Guangzhou Charge, 0-0, 0, 0

T1. Chengdu Hunters, 0-0, 0, 0

–Field Level Media