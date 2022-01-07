Excel Esports reveals 2022 NLC roster

Excel Esports 2022 Roster

Excel Esports announced its Northern League of Legends Championship (NLC) ahead of Monday’s start to the 2022 season.

The overhauled roster includes newcomers Jang “EMENES” Min-soo, Dominik “Zamulek” Biela, Mateusz “Kikis” Szkudlarek and head coach James “Torok” Thomsen.

Kikis has played for European teams including G2 Esports, Fnatic and Unicorns of Love, and has made appearances at the Mid-Season Invitational and World Championship.

EMENES previously competed for Galakticos in the Turkish Championship League.

Zamulek is the new AD Carry. He comes over from Illuminar Gaming, where he competed in the Ultraliga and the European Masters Summer.

–Field Level Media