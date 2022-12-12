Excel Esports reveal 2023 LEC roster

Credit: Excel Esports | Twitter

Excel Esports revealed its roster for the 2023 League of Legends EMEA Championship (LEC) on Monday.

Returning veteran Patrik “Patrik” Jiru, who has been with the team since 2019, will be joined by Andrei “Odoamne” Pascu, Andrei “Xerxe” Dragomir, Vincent “Vetheo” Berrie, and Raphael “Targamas” Crabbe.

Excel is looking to build on a solid 2022 in which the team finished sixth in the Summer Split after placing fifth during the Spring Split.

Vetheo joins the team after being named MVP of the Spring Season, while Targamas is coming over from G2 Esports, which won the LEC 2022 Summer Season.

Xerxe is well known for his time with Astralis and has been competing in the League of Legends professional scene since 2016. Odoamne also brings extensive experience, having competed in 478 career games.

Excel also announce that it has plans for a new team headquarters in Berlin.

“Whilst we are proud of how we performed this year, we believe that this new roster has what it takes to help fulfill our vision of being a top three ranking team in the 2023 season,” said Excel COO Tim Reichert.

“Players such as Vetheo and Odoamne represent such a diverse mix of talent, and we can’t wait to see how the team will perform when unified together under the Excel brand starting with the Winter Season early next year.”

–Field Level Media