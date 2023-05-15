Ex-Kansas F Zuby Ejiofor transferring to St. John’s

Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Former Kansas forward Zuby Ejiofor is transferring to St. John’s after taking a weekend visit.

Ejiofor said he was impressed with new St. John’s coach Rick Pitino and committed to the Red Storm on Monday.

“We came to St. John’s and we got a chance to meet Rick Pitino and the coaching staff, and we fell in love with them,” Ejiofor told The New York Post.

“Everything just felt right. … The whole coaching staff saw potential in me. I liked everything I heard, and I thought St. John’s would be a perfect fit having the opportunity to play on a big stage. (Sunday) night me and my family had a talk. We just felt Coach Pitino can get me to that next level.”

Ejiofor reportedly also visited Villanova and considered TCU and NCAA Tournament runner-up San Diego State.

The four-star recruit didn’t see much action as a Kansas freshman. He averaged 1.2 points, 1.7 rebounds and only 5.2 minutes in 25 games off the bench. He did make 13 of 20 field-goal attempts, a stellar 65 percent.

Ejiofor is the 10th transfer Pitino has landed after taking over at St. John’s for the fired Mike Anderson.

–Field Level Media