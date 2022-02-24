Ex-Bears GM Ryan Pace lands in Falcons’ front office

The Atlanta Falcons announced the addition of former Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Pace to their front office on Thursday.
Pace, 45, will be a senior personnel executive under Falcons GM Terry Fontenot. Pace worked alongside Fontenot for 13 years when both were in New Orleans.
Pace was fired by the Bears in January — along with head coach Matt Nagy — after seven seasons as GM. The Bears went 48-67 with two playoff appearances in Pace’s tenure.
Pace was replaced by Ryan Poles in Chicago.
