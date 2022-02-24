Ex-Bears GM Ryan Pace lands in Falcons’ front office

Nov 28, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; The Atlanta Falcons logo is shown in an end zone before the game between the New Orleans Saints and the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

The Atlanta Falcons announced the addition of former Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Pace to their front office on Thursday.

Pace, 45, will be a senior personnel executive under Falcons GM Terry Fontenot. Pace worked alongside Fontenot for 13 years when both were in New Orleans.

Pace was fired by the Bears in January — along with head coach Matt Nagy — after seven seasons as GM. The Bears went 48-67 with two playoff appearances in Pace’s tenure.

Pace was replaced by Ryan Poles in Chicago.

