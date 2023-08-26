Evil Geniuses win Valorant Champions 2023 title

Credit: Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

Evil Geniuses earned their revenge and defeated Paper Rex 3-1 on Saturday in Los Angeles to win the Valorant Champions 2023 title and $1 million first-place prize.

Paper Rex take home $400,000 as runner-up.

EG won 13-10 on Split before Paper Rex responded with a 13-11 win on Ascent. But EG took Bind 13-5 and clinched with a 13-10 decision on Lotus. Paper Rex started with a 2-map ban advantage as the upper-bracket team.

Paper Rex defeated EG 2-1 in the upper-bracket final on Thursday, sending EG to the lower-bracket final, where they beat LOUD 3-2. LOUD finished in third place.

In the grand final, Cambodian Alexander “jawgemo” Mor led EG with 85 kills, adding a plus-23 kills-to-deaths differential. Max “Demon1” Mazanov of the United States paced EG in K-D differential with a plus-31 on 79 kills.

The 16-team event began Aug. 6 with group play. Eight teams advanced to the playoffs.

Valorant Champions 2023 prize pool:

1. Evil Geniuses — $1,000,000

2. Paper Rex — $400,000

3. LOUD — $250,000

4. Fnatic — $130,000

5th-6th: DRX, EDward Gaming — $85,000

7th-8th: FUT Esports, Bilibili Gaming — $50,000

9th-12th: Giants, T1, NRG, Natus Vincere — $30,000

13th-16th: KRU Esports, FunPlus Phoenix, ZETA DIVISION, Team Liquid — $20,000

–Field Level Media