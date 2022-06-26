Evil Geniuses stay unbeaten in LCS Summer Split

Credit: Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

Evil Geniuses kicked off Week 2 with a victory Saturday to improve to 4-0 at the LCS 2022 Summer Split event.

EG defeated Immortals to remain atop the standings. In the day’s other action, 100 Thieves beat Golden Guardians, TSM topped Team Liquid, C9 bested Dignitas and Counter Logic Gaming beat FlyQuest.

Ten League of Legends teams are competing in the League Championship Series. The group stage has a double round-robin format, with matches played as a best-of-one.

The top eight teams will qualify for the championship event. The first- and second-place teams advance to Round 2 of the upper bracket; those third through sixth will begin in the first round of the upper bracket, and the seventh and eighth teams will begin in Round 1 of the lower bracket.

Week 2 action continues Sunday with five matches:

Golden Guardians vs. TSM

Team Liquid vs. FlyQuest

C9 vs. 100 Thieves

Counter Logic Gaming vs. Evil Geniuses

Immortals vs. Dignitas

LCS 2022 Summer Standings

1. Evil Geniuses, 4-0

T2. Counter Logic Gaming, 3-1

T2. Team Liquid, 3-1

T2. 100 Thieves, 3-1

T5. TSM, 2-2

T5. FlyQuest, 2-2

T7. Golden Guardians, 1-3

T7. Immortals, 1-3

T7. Cloud9, 1-3

10. Dignitas, 0-4

–Field Level Media