Eric Haase helps Tigers earn 3-2 win over Twins

Credit: David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports

Eric Haase hit a solo homer and the host Detroit Tigers took advantage of two Minnesota errors to defeat the Twins 3-2 on Saturday.

Javier Baez scored a run and knocked in another for the Tigers (64-93), who have won seven of their last eight games. Haase had three of Detroit’s six hits.

Daniel Norris (2-4) pitched 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief and was credited with the victory. Andrew Chafin got the last three outs for his second save.

Mark Contreras hit a solo homer for the Twins. Ronny Henriquez (0-1) gave up an unearned run in three innings of relief but was charged with the loss.

Detroit starter Drew Hutchison gave up two runs and seven hits with five strikeouts in 4 1/3 innings.

Twins starter Dylan Bundy allowed two runs and five hits in five innings.

The Tigers scored a run in the first when Riley Greene singled and Twins right fielder Matt Wallner misplayed the hop, allowing Greene to race to third. Baez knocked him in with a single. Haase also singled in the inning and both runners advanced on a groundout. Bundy struck out Spencer Torkelson to leave them stranded.

The Twins drew two walks in the second and had two singles in the fourth but didn’t score.

Haase led off the bottom of the fourth with a solo shot, giving his team a 2-0 advantage.

Minnesota knotted the score in the fifth. Contreras led off with a solo homer. Singles by Nick Gordon and Luis Arraez led to Hutchison’s removal. Reliever Jose Cisnero gave up a two-out, RBI single to Gio Urshela. After a walk loaded the bases, Cisnero picked off Urshela at second to prevent further damage.

Detroit regained the lead in the sixth. Baez was hit by a pitch, advanced on Haase’s long flyout and scored on first baseman Arraez’s throwing error.

The Twins loaded the bases on a single and two walks in the eighth. Gregory Soto then induced a double play grounder from Ryan Jeffers to preserve Detroit’s slim lead.

–Field Level Media