ENCE renew contract for CS:GO coach sAw

ENCE renewed the contract for Eetu “sAw” Saha, head coach of their Counter-Strike: Global Offensive team.

The 29-year-old Finland native joined ENCE in November 2020 and helped transition the team from an all-Finnish lineup to an international roster.

ENCE were runners-up at Intel Extreme Masters XVII – Dallas earlier this month and also in the ESL Pro League Season 15 this spring.

“Next, we want to win a tournament, which would be a big and important deal. Some high-tier tournament,” sAw said in a team news release.

“We have the potential, but maybe we need some more consistency to reach it. I believe it will happen, and we’ll get there, to get that tournament win and challenge even the number one rank consistently.”

Before joining ENCE, sAw coached HAVU Gaming.

