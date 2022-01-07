ENCE benches doto, will seek new fifth player

Joonas “doto” Fors has been benched by Finnish organization ENCE.

ENCE announced it has moved Joonas “doto” Forss to its bench as general manager Niklas “Willkey” Ojalaine said he hopes the team’s lone remaining Finnish player will “find a new home soon.”

doto, 25, joined the team from HAVU Gaming in November 2020 along with Eetu “sAw” Saha.

“First of all, I want to personally thank Joonas for everything he did and achieved with us in 2021,” Willkey said in a statement. “I hope he will find a new home soon and will be able to keep showing and honing his skills in CS:GO.

“If something in esports is certain, it’s change. We felt we needed to make some changes to keep us in the fight against the best teams. After carefully assessing the market and what we had in our roster, we felt this change needed to be made.”

doto helped ENCE qualify for the PGL Stockholm Major 2021, where the team advanced to the Legends Stage.

“During the past year, we saw a lot of success and shared many unforgettable moments together with doto, including tournament wins, as well as our incredible run in IEM Fall 2021 Europe,” Willkey said. “There, against all odds, we qualified to the Major, where we made it through the Challengers Stage and into the Legends Stage.

“But now, it is time for us to move forward with new plans in mind for 2022. We will announce the new fifth player to our roster in the coming weeks.

“We wish Joonas the best of luck and thank him for everything.”

In addition to ENCE and HAVU, doto has competed for OVA Esports, NYYRIKKI Esports, Conquer Gaming and Recursive eSports since 2015. He tweeted Friday that he intends to seek another organization.

“Benched. Wish the boys nothing else than good luck for 2022,” doto wrote. “I am still super motivated to pursue my dreams somewhere else.”

–Field Level Media