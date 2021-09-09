Eight-run inning carries the San Diego Padres past Angels

Sep 8, 2021; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres starting pitcher Yu Darvish (11) throws a pitch against the Los Angeles Angels during the sixth inning at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Adam Frazier had three RBIs in an eight-run second inning and the San Diego Padres held on for an 8-5 win against the visiting Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday to earn a split of the two-game series.

San Diego right-hander Yu Darvish earned the win after dropping seven consecutive decisions for the first time in his major league career.

Darvish (8-9) allowed one run and three hits in six innings, striking out seven and walking one.

The Padres (74-65) moved one game ahead of the Cincinnati Reds for the second National League wild-card position.

Juan Lagares and Jo Adell hit two-run homers to close the gap in the late innings for Los Angeles (69-71).

Angels manager Joe Maddon planned to use a string of relievers, and Mike Mayers (4-5) was the first. He nearly got through the second inning with minimal damage after Frazier doubled in a run and was later thrown out at home for the second out of the inning.

Sam Selman replaced Mayers, but couldn’t get the final out of the inning, surrendering a hit batter, an RBI single by Jake Cronenworth and the first of four straight walks by the Angels.

Jake Petricka replaced Selman and walked three straight batters with the bases loaded to make it 5-0.

A wild pitch by Petricka brought home another run before Frazier grounded a two-run single through the right side to make it 8-0.

Brandon Marsh tripled to start the fourth for Los Angeles. He came home on a fielding error by third baseman Manny Machado to make it 8-1.

Dinelson Lamet took over for Darvish in the seventh and gave up a two-run homer to Lagares to make it 8-3.

Adell, who broke up a no-hit bid by Blake Snell with a two-run single with two outs in the seventh inning on Tuesday in a 4-0 Los Angeles win, hit an opposite-field, two-run homer in the eighth for the game’s final scoring.

