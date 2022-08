EG, 100 Thieves stay hot at LCS Summer Split

Credit: Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

Evil Geniuses and 100 Thieves earned victories Saturday to kick off Week 7 atop the standings of the LCS 2022 Summer Split.

EG topped TSM in 30 minutes on blue while 100 Thieves beat the Golden Guardians in 31 minutes on red. Evil Geniuses improved to 12-2 while 100 Thieves stayed close at 11-3.

In other action, Team Liquid bested Flyquest in 33 minutes on red, Counter Logic Gaming defeated Cloud9 and Dignitas topped Immortals.

Week 7 continues Sunday with five matches:

TSM vs. Dignitas

Cloud9 vs. 100 Thieves

Evil Geniuses vs. Team Liquid

Immortals vs. Golden Guardians

Flyquest vs. Counter Logic Gaming

LCS 2022 Summer Standings:

1. Evil Geniuses, 12-2

2. 100 Thieves, 11-3

T3. Counter Logic Gaming, 9-5

T3. Team Liquid, 9-5

5. Cloud9, 8-6

6. FlyQuest, 7-7

T7. Golden Guardians, 4-10

T7. TSM, 4-10

T9. Immortals, 3-11

T9. Dignitas, 3-11

–Field Level Media