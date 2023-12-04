Eagles, LB Shaquille Leonard agree to one-year deal

Credit: Jenna Watson/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

Free agent linebacker Shaquille Leonard agreed Monday to a one-year deal with the Philadelphia Eagles.

His contract becomes official after Leonard completes a physical, which could be more than a check-the-box medical appointment.

Leonard was waived by the Colts two days before Thanksgiving and since met with the Eagles and Dallas Cowboys. Leonard, who started nine games this season, submitted to a review of his medical history during a visit with Dallas, according to franchise owner Jerry Jones.

Leonard was limited to three games in 2022. He had season-ending back surgery last November.

Philadelphia (10-2) pursued Leonard almost immediately due to injuries at the position and a personal history between the 28-year-old and Eagles coach Nick Sirianni from his time in Indianapolis.

Eagles middle linebacker Nakobe Dean is on injured reserve and Zach Cunningham (hamstring) underwent testing to determine the severity of his injury this week. Christian Elliss replaced Cunningham in the lineup.

Leonard became the highest-paid linebacker in the league in August 2021 when he signed a five-year, $98.5 million extension. The Colts are on the hook for nearly $27 million in dead-cap money.

A three-time All-Pro, Leonard has totaled 614 tackles, 17 forced fumbles, 15 sacks and 12 interceptions in 70 games (68 starts) since Indianapolis drafted him in the second round in 2018.

–Field Level Media