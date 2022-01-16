Eagles’ Josh Sweat out vs. Bucs after ‘life-threatening’ situation

Dec 13, 2020; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; quarterback Taysom Hill (7) is chased by Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Josh Sweat (94) in the fourth quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: James Lang-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Josh Sweat will not play in Sunday’s NFC wild-card game against the host Tampa Bay Buccaneers after overcoming a “life-threatening” situation, the team said.

Sweat was listed as questionable with an illness this week, however the Eagles released a statement on Sunday morning that shed light on the situation.

“On Tuesday night, Josh Sweat was admitted to the hospital,” the statement said. “He underwent an emergency procedure due to the severity. The doctors addressed a life-threatening situation. In the following days, Josh and our medical team did everything possible to help him return. He improved every day but it was determined by the doctors today that he was not quite ready. The fact that Josh came so close to playing is a credit to his toughness and our medical staff.”

The Eagles said Sweat’s procedure was not for a ruptured appendix.

Sweat, 24, recorded 45 tackles, 7.5 sacks and one forced fumble in 16 games (13 starts) this season. He has 105 tackles, 17.5 sacks and four forced fumbles in 55 career games (16 starts) since being selected by the Eagles in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

Joining Sweat as inactive for the Eagles on Sunday were quarterback Reid Sinnett, defensive backs Andre Chachere, Tay Gowan and Kary Vincent Jr., running back Jason Huntley and guard Nate Herbig.

The Buccaneers listed running backs Ronald Jones II and Kenjon Barner, cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting, quarterback Kyle Trask, wide receiver Cyril Grayson, guard Nick Leverett and tight end Codey McElroy as inactive.

