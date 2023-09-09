Dynasty, Fuel earn spots in OWL Summer Stage knockouts finals

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Fuel and Seoul Dynasty won their respective lower-bracket finals Saturday to advance to the grand finals of the East Region Overwatch League Summer Stage knockouts.

In Group A, the Fuel jumped out to a two-map lead, defeating Poker Face 2-0 on Lijiang Tower and 2-1 on Midtown. Their run to the grand final was temporarily stalled by Poker Face’s 3-0 win on New Junk City, but the Fuel rebounded to take the match with a 1-0 triumph on Esperanca.

Saturday’s Group B lower-bracket final proved to be a nail-biter, with the Dynasty and Seoul Infernal battling to the end.

The Infernal got on the board first with a 2-1 victory on Lijiang Tower. The Dynasty then took control by winning 2-1 on Eichenwalde and 3-1 on New Junk City, only to see the Infernal tie the match by taking Colosseo by a 1-0 margin. The Dynasty closed with a 3-2 victory on Dorado to advance to the grand final.

On Sunday, Dallas will meet the Hangzhou Spark in the Group A grand final in a rematch of the upper-bracket final, a 3-0 sweep by the Spark. The Dynasty will take on O2 Blast in Group B hoping to avenge their 3-0 loss in the upper-bracket semifinals.

The winners of each grand final and the runners-up will advance to the postseason play-in tournament, which be played next weekend.

Overwatch League East Region Summer Stage knockouts standings:

1st-2nd:

3rd-4th:

5th-6th: Poker Face, Seoul Infernal

7th-8th: Dreamers, San Prisa Gaming

9th-12th: PANTHERA, Rhodes, Guangzhou Charge, Shanghai Dragons

–Field Level Media