Dynamo part ways with midfielder Joe Corona

Nov 3, 2021; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; Houston Dynamo FC midfielder Joe Corona (14) plays the ball during the second half against the CF Montreal at Stade Saputo. Mandatory Credit: Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Dynamo waived midfielder Joe Corona on Monday.

The Dynamo said they exercised their one offseason buyout of a guaranteed contract on Corona.

The 31-year-old Corona had two assists in 30 appearances (19 starts) last season.

“Joe is a top professional with great character,” Dynamo general manager Pat Onstad said in a news release. “We are grateful for his time at the club and wish him well with the next steps of his career.”

Corona has also seen MLS action for the Los Angeles Galaxy. He had two goals and three assists in 47 appearances (38 starts) over two seasons (2019-20) with the Galaxy.

Corona also has made 23 appearances for the United States Men’s National Team during his career. He has scored three goals.

–Field Level Media