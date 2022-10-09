dupreeh first CS:GO player to reach $2M in earnings

Credit: Nikos Frazier | Journal & Courier

Peter “dupreeh” Rasmussen has become the first Counter-Strike: Global Offensive player to pass the $2 million mark in career earnings.

dupreeh hit the figure with Team Vitality’s win in ESL Pro League Season 16 last week. The team shared a $200,000 first prize and also earned spots in the BLAST World Finals and at IEM Katowice 2023.

While $2 million is an impressive milestone, it is far from No. 1 on the earnings list for esports professionals, according to esportsearnings.com. A 29-year-old from Denmark, dupreeh ranks 36th on the all-time esports earnings list.

Of those ahead of him, 33 of them compete in Dota 2, with the other two playing Fortnite. No. 1 on the list, with more than $7.1 million in earnings, is Johan “N0tail” Sundstein, 28, also from Denmark. He currently is inactive.

Before joining Team Vitality, dupreeh played with organizations that included Team Dignitas, Team Solo Mid and Astralis.

