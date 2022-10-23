DRX mount massive comeback to advance to LoL World Championship semis

Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

DRX rallied for a 3-2 victory against EDward Gaming on Sunday in the quarterfinals of the League of Legends World Championship in New York.

After 35- and 42-minute losses on red, DRX stormed back to win in 42 minutes on blue and in 39 minutes on red to even the match at 2-2. DRX then came out on top in 38 minutes on red to advance to the semifinals, where they will face Gen.G Esports.

Kim “Zeka” Geon-woo of South Korea led DRX with a 23-9-25 kills-deaths-assists ratio for the contest. Fellow South Korean Lee “Scout” Ye-chan finished with the best mark for EDward Gaming, tallying a 23-14-18 K-D-A.

Sixteen teams were divided into four groups for the double-round-robin group stage. All matches consisted of a single map. The top two teams in each group advanced to the knockout stage, with the third- and fourth-place sides in each group heading home.

The knockout stage is scheduled to run until Nov. 5, with all matches best-of-five. The entire group stage and the quarterfinals are being held at New York’s Hulu Theater in Madison Square Garden. The semifinals are set for State Farm Arena in Atlanta, and the grand final will be contested at the Chase Center in San Francisco.

The first semifinal match is set for Saturday:

–JD Gaming vs. T1

League of Legends World Championships prize payouts (initial prize pool $2,225,000):

1. $489,500 — TBD

2. $333,750 — TBD

3-4. $178,000 — TBD

5-8. $100,125 — Rogue, Royal Never Give up, DAMWON Gaming, EDward Gaming

9-10. $55,625 — Fnatic, Top Esports

11-14. $52,843.75 — Evil Geniuses, G2 Esports, 100 Thieves, CTBC Flying Oyster

15-16. $50,062.50 — Cloud9, GAM Esports

17-18. $38,937.50 — MAD Lions, DetonatioN FocusMe

19-20. $33,375 — Saigon Buffalo, LOUD

21-22. $22,250 — Beyond Gaming, Isurus

23-24. $16,687.50 — Chiefs Esports Club, Istanbul Wildcats

–Field Level Media