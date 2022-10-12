Draymond Green divorce with the Golden State Warriors inevitable after latest incident

Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Golden State Warriors general manager Bob Myers joined their local broadcast to talk Draymond Green during Tuesday’s preseason game against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Myers didn’t get into too many details regarding the incident that led to Green punching teammate Jordan Poole during practice last week.

The same thing can’t be said about Warriors head coach Steve Kerr following Golden State’s win over Portland. Kerr noted that Green will return to practice on Thursday. He will play in the preseason finale against the Denver Nuggets on Friday and be in the season-opening lineup for the defending champions against the Los Angeles Lakers next Tuesday. Kerr called it the “biggest crisis” the Warriors faced since he became their head coach back in 2014.

“This is the biggest crisis that we’ve ever had since I’ve been coach here. Really serious stuff. We’re not perfect. Our team isn’t perfect. Bob and I have definitely made our share of mistakes over the years. But we’re going to lean on the experience that we have together over the last nine years and trust that this is the best decision for our team.” Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr on Draymond Green situation

Could this end up being Green’s final regular-season opener as a member of the Warriors? It’s more than possible based on recent reports.

Draymond Green, Golden State Warriors heading for a divorce

Green, 32, has an ability to opt of his contract after the 2022-23 season. Set to earn a mere $27.59 million the following year, that seems to be a good bet. If so, it’s looking more and more like he will not remain with the Warriors for his entire career. In fact, the two could part ways next summer.

“In so many ways, this is the beginning of the accommodation stage in a turbulent but prosperous marriage. The sticking-it-out-while-the-kids-are-still-in-school final phase. All the parties involved still love each other and still understand they’re better together than apart (for now). But the strains in this long-term relationship have become very visible.” Tim Kawakami of The Athletic noted on Wednesday

The Bay Area insider went on to indicate that Green knows his tenure with the Warriors could be coming to an end, and might be planning said exit.

This is pretty astonishing stuff in that Golden State is just months removed from winning its fourth title of the Green, Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Steve Kerr era. He struggled a tad during the Finals, but came to play as the Warriors closed out the Boston Celtics in six games. It’s now becoming pretty clear that Green can’t handle his emotions, and that is going to impact his future in San Francisco.

Golden State Warriors’ financial situation and Draymond Green

Green will reportedly look for a max contract next summer. It remains to be seen if this latest incident impacts that. But his value could have very well decreased. At the very least, Golden State will not offer him that max contract. It is paying a record luxury tax bill. The team also needs to lock Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins up long-term.

Coming off a breakout third season in the NBA, Poole will undoubtedly ink a four-year, $120 million max extension ahead of opening night on Tuesday. As for Wiggins, he’s coming off his first ever All-Star appearance and might be the Warriors’ second-most important player behind Curry. Wiggins is likely in line for a max deal that could net him $40 million annually.

This doesn’t even take into account Curry’s record four-year, $215.35 million deal and the five-year, $189.9 million deal Thompson is playing under. In short, the Warriors are not offering Green a max contract.

Golden State Warriors planning for Draymond Green’s departure

This plan started during the 2021 NBA Draft when Golden State selected fellow forward Jonathan Kuminga No. 6 overall. As a rookie last season, Kuminga displayed flashes of brilliance and already looks to be a superstar in the making.

Former No. 2 pick James Wiseman is back at 100% and has looked the part big time during the preseason (14.8 PPG, 6.3 RPG, 64% shooting). It makes sense from both a financial and long-term aspect to go younger at these two spots with higher-upside players, especially given Green’s regression.