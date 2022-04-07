Dolphins re-sign veteran DT John Jenkins

Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Dolphins re-signed veteran defensive tackle John Jenkins on Thursday. Terms were not disclosed.

John Jenkins is ???????? in the 305! ?? pic.twitter.com/9wXNiWzHZX — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) April 7, 2022

Jenkins, 32, recorded 16 tackles in seven games (two starts) with the Dolphins in 2021.

He has 192 tackles, 2.5 sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery in 100 games (30 starts) with the New Orleans Saints (2013-16), Seattle Seahawks (2016), Chicago Bears (2017, 2020), New York Giants (2018) and Miami (2019, 2021).

–Field Level Media