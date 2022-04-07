fbpx
Published April 7, 2022

Dolphins re-sign veteran DT John Jenkins

Sep 8, 2019; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Dolphins defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) tackles Baltimore Ravens running back Mark Ingram (21) during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Dolphins re-signed veteran defensive tackle John Jenkins on Thursday. Terms were not disclosed.

Jenkins, 32, recorded 16 tackles in seven games (two starts) with the Dolphins in 2021.

He has 192 tackles, 2.5 sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery in 100 games (30 starts) with the New Orleans Saints (2013-16), Seattle Seahawks (2016), Chicago Bears (2017, 2020), New York Giants (2018) and Miami (2019, 2021).

–Field Level Media

