Dodgers leave Craig Kimbrel off NLDS roster

The Los Angeles Dodgers left veteran closer Craig Kimbrel off their National League Division Series roster Tuesday.

The move comes two weeks after the Dodgers demoted Kimbrel from the closer’s role.

The club did include right-handers Blake Treinen and Dustin May on their roster, which features 13 pitchers. Both hurlers had been dealing with injuries.

Manager Dave Roberts announced Sept. 23 that he was going with a closer-by-committee over Kimbrel down the stretch.

The Dodgers acquired Kimbrel on April 1 from the Chicago White Sox in exchange for AJ Pollock. That trade came a few weeks after longtime Dodgers closer Kenley Jensen signed a deal with the Atlanta Braves.

Kimbrel, 34, went 6-7 with a 3.75 ERA and 22 saves — plus five blown saves — in 63 appearances for the Dodgers since the trade. His last save came Sept. 6; his last blown save was Sept. 14.

Kimbrel leads active pitchers with 394 career saves — three more than Jansen.

The Dodgers host the San Diego Padres in Game 1 of the NLDS on Tuesday night.

