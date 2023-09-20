Dodgers’ Freddie Freeman can make history vs. Tigers

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Freddie Freeman will be in search of more round numbers and a bit of major league history when he leads the Los Angeles Dodgers into the series finale Wednesday against the visiting Detroit Tigers.

Also in view for the Dodgers (93-57) is a three-game sweep of the Tigers (70-81) after a 3-2 victory Tuesday on Max Muncy’s game-ending RBI single in the ninth inning. Los Angeles is on a five-game winning streak.

Freeman already has reached 20 home runs and 20 stolen bases, becoming the first Dodgers first baseman to hit both marks in a single season. And with two hits Tuesday against the Tigers, Freeman is just two shy of his first 200-hit season.

No first baseman in major league history has ever recorded 20 home runs, 20 steals and 200 hits in a single season.

“I just always try to be the best baseball player I can be,” Freeman said. “When I’m hitting, try to be the best hitter, when I’m on defense I’m trying to be the best fielder and when I’m on base, I want to be the best base runner. When it’s all said and done, I want people to say he was a good baseball player. I want it to be the whole thing.”

Also in view is 60 doubles, with Freeman recording his 56th on Tuesday. The last players to reach 60 doubles in a season: Charlie Gehringer and Joe Medwick … in 1936.

Despite all of it, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts looks at a different category when determining just how great Freeman’s season has been.

“I think for me, it’s more of looking at the runs scored,” Roberts said. “He has scored over 120 runs this year and that speaks to the base running and the ability to get on base, steal second base, go first to third.”

Hoping to benefit from Freeman’s run production is Los Angeles rookie right-hander Bobby Miller (10-3, 4.02 ERA), who will take the mound Wednesday in his first career appearance against Detroit.

The Tigers will counter with their own rookie in right-hander Reese Olson (4-7, 4.30), who will be making his 20th appearance and 17th start. He will be facing the Dodgers for the first time.

Olson is just 2-2 over his past four starts, but has a 1.50 ERA in those 24 innings and has taken a no-hitter into the sixth inning in each of his past two outings.

In the two wins, Olson went seven scoreless innings against the Chicago White Sox on Sept. 2 and gave up one run in six innings against the Cincinnati Reds on Thursday.

“He’s been incredible,” the Tigers’ Matt Vierling said of Olson. “He’s young, and he looks even younger than he is. And he just goes out there every time, and you know you’re going to get a good chance to win. He’s going to put up some quality innings. He’s been phenomenal for his first year.”

Spencer Torkelson and Parker Meadows each hit home runs for the Tigers on Tuesday, but closer Alex Lange blew his second save attempt in his past three appearances. Detroit’s Miguel Cabrera singled to move into sole possession of 17th on the all-time hit list at 3,167, passing Adrian Beltre.

