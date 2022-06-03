Dodgers’ Edwin Rios (hamstring) lands on 10-day IL

Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Dodgers sent infielder Edwin Rios to the 10-day injured list on Friday after he tore his right hamstring during the Thursday night game against the New York Mets.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Rios would miss at least a couple of weeks but will not require surgery. The team purchased the contract of Eddy Alvarez from Triple-A Oklahoma City to take his place.

Rios is hitting .244 with seven home runs and 17 RBIs on the season. Six of his seven home runs came in May. The 28-year-old is in his fourth major league season, all with the Dodgers. He has a career .219 average with a .299 on-base percentage, a .492 slugging percentage, 20 homers and 43 RBIs in 112 games.

Prior to getting called up, Alvarez had the third-highest average on Oklahoma City, hitting .304 with five home runs and 22 RBIs. The 32-year-old played briefly with the Miami Marlins the past two seasons, hitting a combined .188 with one homer and eight RBIs in 36 games.

The Dodgers cleared a spot on the 40-man roster for Alvarez by transferring outfielder Kevin Pillar (fractured left shoulder) to the 60-day injured list.

–Field Level Media