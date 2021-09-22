Dodgers activate outfielder AJ Pollock from IL

Sep 4, 2021; San Francisco, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers left fielder AJ Pollock (11) hits a double during the first inning against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Dodgers activated outfielder AJ Pollock from the 10-day injured list on Wednesday.

Pollock injured his right hamstring on Sept. 4. He is batting .297 with 16 home runs and 58 RBIs in 107 games.

The 33-year-old Pollock has slugged 47 homers in three seasons with the Dodgers. He has a .281 career average with 121 homers and 403 RBIs in 10 seasons, the first seven with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Los Angeles designated right-hander Shane Greene for assignment in a corresponding move.

Greene, 32, had a 4.05 ERA and one save in nine relief appearances for the Dodgers. He was with the Atlanta Braves earlier this season and went 0-1 with an 8.47 ERA in 19 appearances before being released.

The former Detroit Tigers closer is 23-29 with 67 saves and a 4.52 ERA in 341 career appearances (33 starts) with the New York Yankees (2014), Tigers (2015-19), Braves (2019-21) and Dodgers.

–Field Level Media