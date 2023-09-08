Dodgers activate DH J.D. Martinez from injured list

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The Dodgers activated All-Star designated hitter J.D. Martinez from the 10-day injured list on Friday, while infielder Michael Busch was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City.

Martinez, 36, missed 17 games with groin tightness. He is batting .256 with 25 homers and 78 RBIs in 92 games.

The six-time All-Star is a career .286 hitter with 307 homers and 977 RBIs across 1,501 games with five teams.

Busch, 25, has appeared in 25 games for Los Angeles and batted .167 with two home runs and seven RBIs.

The Dodgers have dropped five of their last seven games after an impressive August and open a three-game series on the road against the Washington Nationals on Friday.

–Field Level Media