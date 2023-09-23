Diamondbacks-Yankees rained out Saturday; makeup date TBD

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Saturday’s game between the Arizona Diamondbacks and host New York Yankees was postponed because of heavy rain.

The game was postponed about four and a half hours before the scheduled 1:05 ET first pitch. No makeup date was immediately announced since rain is forecasted for Sunday.

The teams do not share a mutual off day for the final week. The Yankees are idle Monday and Arizona visits the Chicago White Sox to start a three-game series, though both the Diamondbacks and White Sox are scheduled for off days on Thursday.

The Yankees opened the series with a 7-1 win on Friday.

Aaron Judge hit three homers for the second time this season, becoming the first Yankee with multiple three-homer games in the same season.

Arizona (81-73) entered Saturday with a one-game lead over the Chicago Cubs for the second of three National League wild-card spots. The Diamondbacks had won five straight before allowing Judge’s three homers.

Attempting to avoid their first losing season since going 76-86 in 1992 in manager Buck Showalter’s first season, the Yankees (78-76) are two games over .500 and close to officially being eliminated from the playoff race.

Zach Davies was expected to start for the Diamondbacks. Carlos Rodon was scheduled to pitch for the Yankees.

It was New York’s first home rainout this season. The Yankees’ only home postponement was June 7 when poor air quality from Canadian wildfires postponed a game against the White Sox.

