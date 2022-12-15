Diamondbacks sign RHP Scott McGough to 2-year deal

Credit: Yukihito Taguchi-USA TODAY Sports

The Arizona Diamondbacks signed Scott McGough to a two-year deal on Thursday after the right-hander spent the past four years playing in Japan.

There’s a mutual option for 2025.

The team didn’t divulge financials, but Fansided reported the deal is worth $6.25 million and the option year is $4 million.

In a corresponding move, the Diamondbacks designated LHP Tyler Gilbert for assignment.

McGough, 33, has just 6 2/3 innings in major league baseball, that coming in 2015 with the Miami Marlins.

McGough went 15-8 with 80 saves and a 2.94 ERA in four seasons with the Yakult Swallows of Nippon Professional Baseball. McGough notched personal bests in ERA (2.35) and saves (38) this past season.

Gilbert, who turns 29 this month, went 0-3 with a 5.24 ERA in eight games (seven starts) for Arizona last season.

