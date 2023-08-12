Diamondbacks option struggling 3B Emmanuel Rivera to Reno

Credit: Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

The Arizona Diamondbacks demoted slumping third baseman Emmanuel Rivera to Triple-A Reno.

Rivera, who is hitless in 19 at-bats in August, was told of the move after Friday’s 10-5 loss to the San Diego Padres.

Infielder Buddy Kennedy was recalled from Reno on Saturday in a corresponding move.

Rivera, 27, has been the starting third baseman with Evan Longoria (back) on the injured list. He is batting .267 with four homers and 24 RBIs in 66 games. Rivera was batting .367 after a game on June 9 before his average began to plunge.

Kennedy, 24, was batting .318 with five homers and 46 RBIs in 87 games at Reno.

He played 30 games for Arizona in 2022 and batted .217 with one homer and 12 RBIs. Kennedy is the grandson of Don Money, a four-time All-Star who played with the Philadelphia Phillies and Milwaukee Brewers between 1968-83.

Arizona also designated outfielder Kristian Robinson for assignment to open up a 40-man roster spot for Kennedy.

The Diamondbacks have lost a season-worst nine straight games and 25 of 32 entering Saturday’s game against the Padres.

–Field Level Media