New Jersey Devils’ Jonas Siegenthaler signs 5-year, $17M extension

New Jersey Devils defenseman Jonas Siegenthaler signed a five-year, $17 million contract extension on Tuesday.

The deal, which begins in the 2023-24 season, carries through the 2027-28 campaign.

Siegenthaler, 25, was acquired by the Devils from the Washington Capitals on April 11, 2021, for a conditional third-round pick in the 2021 NHL Draft. He signed a two-year, $2.5 million contract with New Jersey on July 9, 2021.

The Switzerland native recorded career-best totals in assists (13), points (14), games (70) and average ice time (20:34) last season.

Siegenthaler has 27 points (three goals, 24 assists) in 175 career games with the Capitals and Devils since being selected by Washington in the second round of the 2015 NHL Draft.

