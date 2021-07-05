Detroit Tigers’ Daz Cameron scratched after pregame crash into wall

Jun 20, 2021; Anaheim, California, USA; Detroit Tigers center fielder Daz Cameron (41) hits a single against the Los Angeles Angels during the second inning at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports

The Detroit Tigers scratched center fielder Daz Cameron from Monday night’s starting lineup against the Texas Rangers after he suffered a sprained toe on his right foot when he crashed into the outfield wall during pregame warmups.

Preparing to play for the first time in his career at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, Cameron had been tracking fly balls when he collided with the wall during batting practice.

After Cameron was helped off the field, the Tigers made a number of changes to their planned starting lineup, including inserting rookie Akil Baddoo in center field and in the leadoff spot.

Cameron, 24, is hitting .207 with three home runs, nine RBIs and four stolen bases in 18 games this season. He played 17 games with the Tigers in his debut season in 2020, hitting .193.

