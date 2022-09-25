Denver Broncos fans booing Russell Wilson and team’s offense during ‘Sunday Night Football’

Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Back in Week 2, Denver Broncos fans let Russell Wilson and Co. have it during an otherwise brutal home opener against the Houston Texans. While Denver did come away with the win, Wilson’s struggles continued in that game.

It wasn’t much different through the first three quarters Sunday night against the San Francisco 49ers. Denver’s offense put up all of three points in the first 45 minutes. The Broncos had gained 170 total yards while racking up a mere nine first downs. That included a whopping seven three-and-outs.

As the Broncos’ offense was struggling in the third quarter, fans inside Empower Field at Mile High were heard booing the Broncos in a big way. It was an ugly scene.

Twice #Broncos offense got ball at midfield and went backwards. Fans booing. Again, I will say one difference from last week is #49ers defense is one of tops in league. Still, #Broncos squandered six points. #Denver7 — Troy Renck (@TroyRenck) September 26, 2022

Through the first three quarters, Wilson had completed 15-of-25 passes for 126 yards without a touchdown or an interception. He was also sacked four times.

Russell Wilson, Denver Broncos’ offense continues to struggle

As the fourth quarter started on Sunday night, Denver had scored two touchdowns on 30 offensive possessions thus far this season. For his part, Wilson struggled big time through the first two games.

Russell Wilson stats (2022): 59% completion, 559 passing yards, 2 TD, 1 INT, 86.5 QB rating

Meanwhile, new Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett has struggled with in-game coaching decisions in each of the first two games.

Despite all of this, Denver found itself down just 10-5 early in the fourth quarter.