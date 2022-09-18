Broncos slide past Texans for first win

Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Russell Wilson was 14-for-31 passing for 219 yards, one touchdown and an interception, Eric Saubert caught a scoring pass, and the host Denver Broncos beat the Houston Texans 16-9 on Sunday.

Courtland Sutton had seven receptions for 122 yards and Javonte Williams rushed for 75 yards on 15 carries for Denver (1-1).

Davis Mills was 19-for-38 passing for 177 yards and Dameon Pierce ran for 69 yards on 15 carries for Houston (0-1-1).

After a slow start by both teams, the Broncos finally got on the board but missed a chance for more. A pass interference penalty gave Denver the ball at the Texans 2-yard line, but after three failed attempts — including a reversal of a TD pass to Sutton — the Broncos settled for Brandon McManus’ 20-yard field goal with 5:30 left in the quarter.

Houston answered on the next drive, going 54 yards in 10 plays and tied it on Ka’imi Fairbairn’s 40-yard field goal late in the first quarter.

The Texans forced a punt and duplicated their previous drive — 10 plays, 54 yards — and a 44-yard field goal from Fairbairn made it 6-3 late in the second quarter.

Wilson orchestrated a drive that put Denver at the goal line, but a delay of game penalty pushed the ball back and the Broncos settled for another short field goal by McManus, this one from 24 yards, to tie the game at halftime.

Denver got the ball to start the third quarter but Christian Kirksey intercepted Wilson near midfield. Houston drove down to the Broncos’ 6 before Fairbairn kicked a 24-yard field goal to put the Texans ahead 9-6 with 8:33 left in the third quarter.

The teams traded punts at the end of the third quarter before Denver finally put together a touchdown drive. Three completions and three runs got the Broncos to the Houston 22, and Wilson connected with Saubert on a 22-yard TD pass to put the Broncos ahead 13-9 with 12:37 left.

Denver forced a punt and then drove to the Texans’ 32 before McManus kicked his third field goal, a 50-yarder, to put the Broncos ahead by seven with 3:36 left.

–Field Level Media