Deion Sanders addresses NFL coaching future

There’s no arguing Deion Sanders’s impact on college football, leading the Colorado Buffaloes to a 2-0 start. Naturally, Sanders’ early success has led to questions about an even bigger stage, that is, the NFL.

But despite the NFL’s likely desire to see how Coach Prime’s methods translate to the pros, that interest doesn’t appear to be mutual.

“I would never do that. I love college. I love that the young men are still impressionable. They’re not so financially wealthy that they can’t hear you. At the next level, some of these guys make so much money they can’t hear. They can’t hear or they can’t see the things that they need to see and hear. I would have a hard time motivating a man that makes upwards of 20 and 30 and sometimes 40 million dollars to go out there and do your job. I got a problem with that.” Deion Sanders on if he’d have interest in coaching in the NFL

While his sharp response may surprise some, it’s nothing new for Sanders, who has shot down the idea of coaching in the NFL on multiple occasions.

Sanders also added another reason why the NFL may not be appropriate for his style.

“I would start with 53 and come out of the locker room at halftime with about 38 (players),” Sanders said.

No matter what, it’s hard to envision any scenario where Sanders coaches in the NFL before his son Shedeur is ready to join the pros. Even then, unless he can guarantee a chance to coach his son, one also imagines he wouldn’t ever want to coach against his own kin.

Shedeur is eligible for the 2024 NFL Draft, but he’s also expressed some hesitancy about coming out early instead of keeping his options open for the 2025 NFL Draft instead. Considering the strong Heisman campaign put together so far, Sanders might not be able to resist the temptation of beginning his NFL career early after just one year in Colorado.

Related: Unlock Fantasy Sports Success – Get FREE Insights From Dr. Roto and His Team Of Fantasy Winners