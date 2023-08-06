Defiant, Shock finish week with wins at OWL West Summer qualifiers

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Toronto Defiant squeaked past the Washington Justice 3-2 and the San Francisco Shock swept the Vegas Eternal 3-0 on Sunday to conclude Week 4 of Summer Stage qualifying action in the Overwatch League’s West Region.

Summer Stage qualifying in the West runs through Sept. 4, with each team in the region playing a total of eight best-of-five matches. The top three teams will advance to the playoffs, while the fourth- through 10th-ranked squads will be sent to the play-ins.

On Sunday, Toronto opened with a 2-0 win on Busan, but Washington countered with its own 2-0 victory on Eichenwalde. The Defiant took Dorado 4-3 but the Justice evened it again with a 1-0 result on Esperance. The final map was Ilios, where the Defiant earned a 2-1 triumph.

The Shock made quick work of the winless Eternal, prevailing 2-0 on Ilios, 3-2 on Midtown and 1-0 on Route 66.

Summer Stage qualifying action in the West will return on Aug. 26 with four matches:

–London Spitfire vs. Los Angeles Valiant

–Houston Outlaws vs. Vegas Eternal

–Atlanta Reign vs. Washington Justice

–Los Angeles Gladiators vs. New York Excelsior

West standings (W-L record, map differential — includes performance in both spring and summer qualifiers):

1. Atlanta Reign, 12-2, plus-29

2. Florida Mayhem, 12-2, plus-25

3. Houston Outlaws, 11-3, plus-17

4. Boston Uprising, 10-4, plus-16

5. Vancouver Titans, 8-6, plus-10

6. San Francisco Shock, 7-7, minus-5

7. New York Excelsior, 6-8, minus-3

8. Toronto Defiant, 6-8, minus-4

9. Washington Justice, 6-8, minus-4

10. London Spitfire, 6-8, minus-5

11. Los Angeles Gladiators, 5-9, minus-12

12. Los Angeles Valiant, 2-12, minus-27

13. Vegas Eternal, 0-14, minus-37

