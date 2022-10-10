Defiant competing remotely after COVID outbreak

Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Four members of the Toronto Defiant organization have tested positive for COVID-19, the Overwatch League team confirmed Monday.

In a statement posted to Twitter, the team said it is monitoring the remaining players and coaches for signs and symptoms and will provide further updates as needed.

In the meantime, the Defiant plan to compete remotely until everyone has recovered. Toronto has two matches on the schedule this weekend in Countdown Cup qualifying.

“We appreciate your continued support as we focus on the team’s health so that we can come back strong for the play-ins and playoffs,” the team posted.

Hee-su “Heesu” Jeong confirmed on social media this weekend that he is one of the players who tested positive.

–Field Level Media