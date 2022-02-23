Decision on expansion to Las Vegas due this spring

Dec 10, 2021; Portland, OR, USA; A detailed view of the Philip F. Anschutz Trophy at Providence Park prior to the MLS Cup between the New York City FC and Portland Timbers. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

A decision from MLS on whether to add Las Vegas as the league’s 30th club is expected to be made before the end of April, commissioner Don Garber said Wednesday.

While Las Vegas is considered the favorite to land an MLS franchise by a wide margin, Garber was not yet ready to announce a done deal, although he gave a hint that a decision in that direction could be on the way.

The bid to make Las Vegas the league’s newest expansion club is being led by Wes Edens, a billionaire private equity investor who is co-owner of the NBA’s Milwaukee Bucks.

“It’s not fair to say Vegas is all but done,” Garber said. “Expansion deals are complicated in any market.”

MLS is set to welcome Charlotte FC as an expansion club this season, with St. Louis City SC set to come on board in 2023.

“Going to a place that requires a soccer-specific stadium, you have to be sure that everything is aligned,” Garber said about the potential addition of Las Vegas. “Everything needs to be aligned with the community, fan base and politically.

“We are making a lot of progress. We hope to finalize something in the first third of the year. I could not be more excited about working with Wes.”

–Field Level Media