WATCH: Deandre Ayton puts Luka Doncic on poster, gets taunting technical

Deandre Ayton and the Phoenix Suns were not having a great go at it in Game 6 of the playoff series against the Dallas Mavericks Thursday night.

With Chris Paul and Devin Booker struggling, Phoenix found itself down 60-45 at the half as the defending Western Conference champions looked to end the series in Big D.

With Luka Doncic dominating and his Mavericks up nearly 20 points in the third quarter, Deandre Ayton took out some frustration on the star Dallas guard.

That included putting Doncic on a poster that will hang in bedrooms throughout the Phoenix area for the next decade.

In the process, Ayton elbowed Doncic in the face and received a ridiculous taunting technical for not even saying a single word.

Taunting technical foul was called on Ayton…



pic.twitter.com/KJV8R4DCUf — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) May 13, 2022

Officials really like to involve themselves in headlines at this point in the playoffs. It’s becoming ridiculous.

In any event, Deandre Ayton threw down that massive dunk at a time in the game when Doncic was dominating for Dallas.

Unfortunately, it does not look like this will have much of an impact on the outcome with Game 7 now likely slated for Phoenix on Sunday.

