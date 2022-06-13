DAZN to broadcast BLAST Premier CS:GO events

Credit: Aaron E. Martinez/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK

This month’s BLAST Premier Spring Final, plus the circuit’s other four remaining 2022 events, will be broadcast by subscription service DAZN, BLAST announced Monday.

The agreement will allow the Counter-Strike: Global Offensive series to be shown both live and on-demand in more than 100 DAZN territories, including the United States, United Kingdom and Japan.

That includes the Spring Final, which will take place in Lisbon, Portugal, this Wednesday through Sunday.

“We’re thrilled to team up with one of the world’s biggest and most respected sports streaming services in DAZN,” said Alexander Lewin, BLAST Vice President of Distribution and Programming. “Our partnership with DAZN in over 100 markets is testament to the current global demand for BLAST Premier and the high production quality.”

Ongoing arrangements that currently allow fans to view BLAST Premier events on Twitch and YouTube will continue unaffected.

–Field Level Media