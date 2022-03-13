Dayton, Oklahoma, SMU, Texas A&M earn No. 1 seeds for NIT

Mar 12, 2022; Washington, D.C., USA; Dayton Flyers forward Toumani Camara (2) shoots the ball a s Richmond Spiders forward Tyler Burton (3) defends in the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Dayton is a No. 1 seed in the NIT but won’t be playing its first game at home.

The Flyers (23-10), who were knocked out of the NCAA Tournament field by a loss on Sunday, were joined by Oklahoma (18-15), SMU (23-8) and Texas A&M (23-11) as No. 1 seeds in the 32-team field that was released Sunday night.

NCAA Tournament selection committee chairman Tom Burnett said Sunday that Dayton was part of the March Madness field until its loss to Richmond in Sunday’s Atlantic 10 tournament final.

Dayton will be playing at Toledo (26-7) on Wednesday because its arena is host of the First Four of the NCAA Tournament. So that left the Flyers with the approximate 150-mile bus ride north to Toledo.

Oklahoma will host Missouri State (23-10) on Tuesday, Texas A&M will play at home against Alcorn State (17-16) on Tuesday and SMU will host Nicholls (21-11) on Wednesday.

The No. 2 seeds are Xavier (18-13), North Texas (24-6), BYU (22-10) and Wake Forest (23-9).

NCAA Tourney regulars like Virginia (19-13), Oregon (19-14) and Florida (19-13) are also part of the field.

–Field Level Media