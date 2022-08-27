Daniel Salloi tallies to give Sporting KC win over Quakes

Credit: Peter Aiken-USA TODAY Sports

Daniel Salloi’s early goal held up to give Sporting KC a 1-0 win over the visiting San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday night.

It was Salloi’s sixth goal of the season.

Salloi was the recipient of a fortunate bounce after Roger Espinoza’s attempted cross was cut off, but the ball bounced right to Salloi’s feet. He made no mistake and slipped it through a defender’s legs and past goalkeeper JT Marcinkowski in the 10th minute. It was set up by a long run from Erik Thommy, shrugging off defenders and slipping the ball into Espinoza.

The Earthquakes (6-12-9, 27 points) appeared to score the game-tying goal in the 56th minute through Jeremy Ebobisse, but it was immediately waved off for offsides.

Nicolas Isimat-Mirin appeared to give Sporting KC (8-15-5, 29 points) an insurance goal in the 58th minute as he scored off a beautiful pass from Graham Zusi, but it went to VAR and was waved off due to Isimat-Mirin being offside.

Both teams had chances in the first half, unsurprising for teams who have surrendered a number of goals.

KC goalkeeper John Pulskamp was tested by Cristian Espinoza and Jan Gregus, but he stopped both shots on target in the first half. Pulskamp recorded his first shutout of the season, finishing the night with four saves.

Marcinkowski finished the night with seven saves, keeping San Jose in the game.

Cade Cowell gave Pulskamp a scare when he crossed the ball from deep. Pulskamp couldn’t get out in time, but Ebobisse couldn’t get to the ball in time either, and the ball rolled through the box.

Ebobisse had a chance in the last 10 minutes after being fouled just outside the box, but his free kick never truly threatened Pulskamp as it sailed past the post.

Sporting KC’s corner struggles continued as they have only scored on two corners all season. They had four attempts on the night.

–Field Level Media