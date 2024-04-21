NBA culture reacts to Damian Lillard going full Dame Time with 35-point first-half

Just when the Milwaukee Bucks were being doubted against the NBA’s top offense due to Giannis Antetokounmpo’s injury, Damian Lillard wound back the clock and went full Dame Time.
This Pacers-Bucks game is already over at halftime, all thanks to Sub Zero bringing Logo Lillard back to life with an unfair 35-point first half.
Lillard connected on 11-of-19 shots, sinking 6-of-10 threes while scoring just seven points fewer than the entire Indiana Pacers team through 24 minutes of play. But unlike the 11 Pacers who have been given a chance to impact the scoring column, Lillard has actually rested for five minutes.
It seems impossible, but Lillard has played 19 minutes and already has 35 points. Meanwhile, 11 Pacers have combined for 42 points in 24 minutes. It seems like a video game, but it’s real.
We haven’t even mentioned the fact that the Bucks are smoking the Pacers, 69-42. As mentioned, this Pacers team led the NBA with 123.3 points per game, and they’re not missing their best player like Milwaukee is.
Lillard’s playoff career-high in points is 55 points, recorded in a 2021 first-round NBA Playoffs matchup against the Denver Nuggets. Lillard nos has the second-most first-half points in a playoff game since 1996-97, only behind Kevin Durant’s 38.
As you can imagine, the NBA world is going berserk over Lillard’s unforgettable first-half performance in Game 1 against the Pacers.
Social media loses it over Damian Lillard’s 35-point half
It looks like those new Damian Lillard signature shoes worked out pretty well in their debut huh?
