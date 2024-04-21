NBA culture reacts to Damian Lillard going full Dame Time with 35-point first-half

Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

Just when the Milwaukee Bucks were being doubted against the NBA’s top offense due to Giannis Antetokounmpo’s injury, Damian Lillard wound back the clock and went full Dame Time.

This Pacers-Bucks game is already over at halftime, all thanks to Sub Zero bringing Logo Lillard back to life with an unfair 35-point first half.

Lillard connected on 11-of-19 shots, sinking 6-of-10 threes while scoring just seven points fewer than the entire Indiana Pacers team through 24 minutes of play. But unlike the 11 Pacers who have been given a chance to impact the scoring column, Lillard has actually rested for five minutes.

It seems impossible, but Lillard has played 19 minutes and already has 35 points. Meanwhile, 11 Pacers have combined for 42 points in 24 minutes. It seems like a video game, but it’s real.

We haven’t even mentioned the fact that the Bucks are smoking the Pacers, 69-42. As mentioned, this Pacers team led the NBA with 123.3 points per game, and they’re not missing their best player like Milwaukee is.

Lillard’s playoff career-high in points is 55 points, recorded in a 2021 first-round NBA Playoffs matchup against the Denver Nuggets. Lillard nos has the second-most first-half points in a playoff game since 1996-97, only behind Kevin Durant’s 38.

Most points in the first half of a playoff game in the play-by-play era (since 1996-97):



1. Kevin Durant: 38 (against Clippers in 2019)

2. Damian Lillard: 35 (today)

3 (tie). Lillard: 34 (against Thunder in 2019)

3 (tie). Vince Carter: 34 (against 76ers in 2001) — Zach Kram (@zachkram) April 22, 2024

As you can imagine, the NBA world is going berserk over Lillard’s unforgettable first-half performance in Game 1 against the Pacers.

Social media loses it over Damian Lillard’s 35-point half

DAMIAN LILLARD FROM DOWNTOWN 🎯



24 PTS in the 1st half for Dame!



IND-MIL Game 1 is live on TNT pic.twitter.com/nWk9S4FURS — NBA (@NBA) April 22, 2024

“No Giannis tonight, this one should be easy boys”



Dame Time: pic.twitter.com/YBi8IUhb78 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) April 22, 2024

Damian Lillard just matched Jrue Holiday's playoff-high with the Bucks (33 points).



It is the 2nd quarter of his first Bucks playoff game. — Nathan Marzion (@nathanmarzion) April 22, 2024

Damian Lillard talking about how the tables will turn after they played the Pacers in the IST and then dropping a 35-point half to begin their playoff series is the definition of walking the walk — Fred Katz (@FredKatz) April 22, 2024

Can we please check the size of the hoop that Damian Lillard is currently shooting at @NBA? — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) April 22, 2024

Looking like tap the Rollie Dame is in the building… it’s Dame time? Shyt let’s see 💯 #NBAPlayoffs — Kevin Garnett (@KevinGarnett5KG) April 21, 2024

After one half:



Damian Lillard: 35 points



Tyrese Haliburton: 7 points



pic.twitter.com/1OoiPewmMw — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) April 22, 2024

Damian Lillard pic.twitter.com/5oh9Or6ROw — Pardon My Take (@PardonMyTake) April 22, 2024

Damian Lillard when Giannis isn’t playing pic.twitter.com/xUX14bJXDp — 𝗕𝗮𝗻𝗲 (@bucksbane) April 22, 2024

It looks like those new Damian Lillard signature shoes worked out pretty well in their debut huh?

Damian Lillard will be debuting his newest signature shoe during Game 1 👟🔥



IND-MIL is LIVE on TNT 🍿 pic.twitter.com/LqU0KMiL1V — NBA (@NBA) April 21, 2024

Related: NBA MVP race 2023-24: Jokic, SGA, or Doncic?

Related: NBA Playoffs Bracket 2024: List of all 20 teams, how to watch NBA Play-In Tournament, and channels for NBA Playoffs