Dallas Fuel wrap up second seed in West

The Dallas Fuel defeated the Boston Uprising 3-0 Sunday to lock themselves into the second seed in the West Division at the Overwatch League Kickoff Clash.
Dallas won 1-0 on New Queen Street on the first map of the day, then followed that up with a 3-2 win on Dorado and a 3-0 win on King’s Row to wrap up the victory.
The Fuel finished 5-1 (5 points) in qualifying play to finish a game back of the San Francisco Shock, the No. 1 seed in the West.
The Los Angeles Gladiators earned the third seed by sweeping the Atlanta Reign 3-0 Sunday. Atlanta still made the Kickoff Clash Tournament barely above the cutoff line in seventh.
The Gladiators cruised, winning 1-0 on New Queen Street, 1-0 on Circuit Royal and 2-1 on King’s Row.
Following Sunday’s action, the top three seeds got to choose who they would face in the first round of next week’s tournament. San Francisco chose the eighth-place Washington Justice, Dallas chose the sixth-place Toronto Defiant and Los Angeles chose the fifth-place Houston Outlaws, leaving the No. 4 seed Florida Mayhem with the seventh-place Atlanta Reign.
Overwatch League Kickoff Clash standings, with win-loss record, map differential and league points:
West
1. San Francisco Shock, 6-0, +13, 6
2. Dallas Fuel, 5-1, +10, 5
3. Los Angeles Gladiators, 4-2, +7, 4
4. Florida Mayhem, 4-2, +7, 4
5. Houston Outlaws, 4-2, +5, 4
6. Toronto Defiant, 4-2, +3, 4
7. Atlanta Reign, 3-3, +1, 3
8. Washington Justice, 3-3, 0, 3
9. London Spitfire, 3-3, -2, 3
10. Boston Uprising, 2-4, -6, 2
11. New York Excelsior, 1-5, -10, 1
T12. Paris Eternal, 0-6, -14, 0
T12. Vancouver Titans, 0-6, -14, 0
East
1. Hangzhou Spark, 5-1, +8, 5
2. Shanghai Dragons, 5-1, +4, 5
3. Seoul Dynasty, 4-2, +6, 4
4. Philadelphia Fusion, 3-3, +2, 3
5. Chengdu Hunters, 2-4, -4, 2
6. Los Angeles Valiant, 1-5, -5, 1
7. Guangzhou Charge, 1-5, -11, 1
–Field Level Media