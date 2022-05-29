Dallas Fuel wrap up second seed in West

Credit: Neil Strebig via Imagn Content Services, LLC

The Dallas Fuel defeated the Boston Uprising 3-0 Sunday to lock themselves into the second seed in the West Division at the Overwatch League Kickoff Clash.

Dallas won 1-0 on New Queen Street on the first map of the day, then followed that up with a 3-2 win on Dorado and a 3-0 win on King’s Row to wrap up the victory.

The Fuel finished 5-1 (5 points) in qualifying play to finish a game back of the San Francisco Shock, the No. 1 seed in the West.

The Los Angeles Gladiators earned the third seed by sweeping the Atlanta Reign 3-0 Sunday. Atlanta still made the Kickoff Clash Tournament barely above the cutoff line in seventh.

The Gladiators cruised, winning 1-0 on New Queen Street, 1-0 on Circuit Royal and 2-1 on King’s Row.

Following Sunday’s action, the top three seeds got to choose who they would face in the first round of next week’s tournament. San Francisco chose the eighth-place Washington Justice, Dallas chose the sixth-place Toronto Defiant and Los Angeles chose the fifth-place Houston Outlaws, leaving the No. 4 seed Florida Mayhem with the seventh-place Atlanta Reign.

Overwatch League Kickoff Clash standings, with win-loss record, map differential and league points:

West

1. San Francisco Shock, 6-0, +13, 6

2. Dallas Fuel, 5-1, +10, 5

3. Los Angeles Gladiators, 4-2, +7, 4

4. Florida Mayhem, 4-2, +7, 4

5. Houston Outlaws, 4-2, +5, 4

6. Toronto Defiant, 4-2, +3, 4

7. Atlanta Reign, 3-3, +1, 3

8. Washington Justice, 3-3, 0, 3

9. London Spitfire, 3-3, -2, 3

10. Boston Uprising, 2-4, -6, 2

11. New York Excelsior, 1-5, -10, 1

T12. Paris Eternal, 0-6, -14, 0

T12. Vancouver Titans, 0-6, -14, 0

East

1. Hangzhou Spark, 5-1, +8, 5

2. Shanghai Dragons, 5-1, +4, 5

3. Seoul Dynasty, 4-2, +6, 4

4. Philadelphia Fusion, 3-3, +2, 3

5. Chengdu Hunters, 2-4, -4, 2

6. Los Angeles Valiant, 1-5, -5, 1

7. Guangzhou Charge, 1-5, -11, 1

–Field Level Media