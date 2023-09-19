Former NFL head coach claims Dallas Cowboys have the best player on defense and the 2023 MVP

A former NFL head coach who was a star offensive lineman in the league, and currently serves as an analyst for ESPN, believes Dallas Cowboys superstar Micah Parsons is not just the top player right now on defense but the best overall in the sport.

Before the start of the 2023 NFL regular season, there was already speculation that Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons was building a resume that will have him in line for a record-breaking contract extension in the near future. While unusual for a player that has only played two seasons in the league it wasn’t outrageous considering how well he has played thus far.

In his first two seasons in the NFL, the 24-year-old has earned Pro Bowl and All-Pro honors both years as he racked up 149 tackles and 26.5 sacks and quickly became one of the most feared pass rushers in the sport. He has set a very high bar and impressively is maintaining it thus far in his third season.

The Dallas defense has been a juggernaut over the first two games of 2023, and it has been led by the dominant play of the 2021 first-round pick. In the season opener against the Giants, he tallied a sack and three tackles. A solid day’s work but it paled in comparison to his performance against the Jets this past Sunday.

On Sunday night in the Cowboys’ home opener win against New York, Parsons posted two sacks, 12 pass rush wins, seven pressures, four QB hits, four tackles, three tackles for loss, one pass breakup one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery. It was the type of fear-mongering that likely made Aaron Rodgers happy he was sidelined for the game.

Jeff Saturday makes a too-early case for Dallas Cowboys Micah Parsons for 2023 NFL MVP

This weekend was just the latest reason why some are suggesting Micah Parsons could be a serious MVP candidate this season. On a Tuesday edition of ESPN’s “Get Up,” former Indianapolis Colts head coach and six-time Pro Bowl offensive lineman Jeff Saturday made the case for the Dallas star during his surprise return to the network.

Micah Parsons stats (Career): 35 games, 29.5 sacks, 156 tackles, 62 QB hits, 7 forced fumbles

“He’s a game wrecker, and there are very few in the game. I liken this to Aaron Donald a few years ago when I talked about he was probably the MVP of the league. I would say Micah Parsons is the best player in the league right now, and here’s why. He can beat you on both edges. He can beat you in the middle. There’s no way to gameplan for a guy who’s walking around because, at the end of the day, you can’t assign a protection. He’s going to get one-on-one with somebody at some point and it’s going to get ugly.” – Jeff Saturday

Saturday was an elite-level center during his NFL career and has seen many amazing pass rushers, so it is quite a compliment to get. Furthermore, comparisons to Giants legend Lawrence Taylor were also made during the discussion about Parsons’ amazing talents.