Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott to undergo hand surgery, will miss several weeks

Updated: Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told reporters following Sunday’s game that Dak Prescott will need surgery for an injury in the joint above his thumb. Jones notes that Prescott is expected to miss “several weeks.”

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott entered Sunday’s season opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with an ankle issue. It seemed to impact the Pro Bowler some as he struggled throughout the game.

Unfortunately for Prescott and the ‘Boys, the star quarterback exited in the fourth quarter with what appears to be an injury to his throwing hand. Prescott was seen heading to the locker room immediately, ending his evening in the process.

Here’s a look at the injury in question.

Here’s how Dak Prescott injured his hand pic.twitter.com/UVhn4nMkUk — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) September 12, 2022

As you can see, Prescott was hit on his throwing hand by Buccaneers edge rusher Shaq Barrett. It was immediately obvious that the quarterback was in pain as head headed to the locker room.

Prior to leaving the game, Prescott had completed just 14-of-29 passes for 134 yards with zero touchdowns and an interception. He just didn’t look comfortable throughout the evening before going down to injury.

Dak Prescott injury and impact on the Dallas Cowboys

We will have to wait until further updates are provided by the Cowboys. But the fact that Prescott went to the locker room immediately while being in obvious discomfort can’t be seen as a good thing.

Remember, Prescott missed the final 11 games of the 2020 season after suffering a devastating ankle injury. He also missed one game last season to injury.

Dak Prescott stats (2021): 69% completion, 4,449 yards, 37 TD, 10 INT, 104.2 QB rating

As you can see, Prescott returned from the aforementioned ankle injury to play at a high level. In fact, the former third-round pick from Mississippi State put up a career-best performance.

We will have further updates on Prescott’s injury and what it might mean for Dallas when more information becomes available.