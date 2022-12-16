Cure Bowl: Bettors behind Troy over UTSA

Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

More than 90 percent of bettors are taking the over, and 77 percent of the money wagered on the Cure Bowl at BetRivers is behind the Troy Trojans.

UTSA is a consensus three-point favorite and WynnBet and BetRivers set the point total at 56.5. It opened at 54.5 at FanDuel and has been lifted by majority bets being placed on the bigger total.

Almost 80 percent of the money on the game at BetMGM is on the Trojans.

If there’s a prop to consider, peek at UTSA quarterback Frank Harris’ passing yardage. Troy’s defense is its calling card, but Harris put up more than 550 yards and three TDs against Houston, the top team on the Roadrunners’ schedule this season. He added more than 100 yards rushing and a TD.

That game was a 37-35 loss, but note the over is 3-0 in non-conference games for UTSA.

Most books opened Harris’ passing yardage total prop at 273.5 and FanDuel set at 280 on Thursday night.

The early game helps kick off bowl season Friday and the attractive matchup of the No. 25 Roadrunners and No. 24 Troy at Orlando, Fla., pairs programs with 10-game winning streaks, tied for third nationally behind Georgia (15) and Michigan (13).

The Roadrunners (11-2) control games with their offense while the Trojans (11-2) are sturdy on defense.

Harris was named Conference USA Player of the Year in 2022. He passed for 3,865 yards, 31 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He thought about his future and decided returning to the school in San Antonio was his best option. He’s hoping to provide the program’s first bowl win this week.

He’s the prime reason why UTSA ranks 12th nationally in scoring offense (38.7 points per game) and ninth in total offense (486.1 yards per game) entering the program’s fourth-ever bowl contest.

The Trojans will look to slow the Roadrunners with a defense that ranks eighth in scoring defense (17.5) and is tied for 19th in total defense (325.3). Troy has 39 sacks as it seeks to notch its fifth consecutive bowl win.

The defense features linebacker Carlton Martial, who has 121 tackles and was named Sun Belt Defensive Player of the Year and also earned first-team all-conference honors for the fourth time. The 5-foot-9, 210-pound Martial holds the FBS all-time record of 563 tackles and also has 10 1/2 sacks, eight forced fumbles and six interceptions in his career.

Offensively, Gunnar Watson has passed for 2,705 yards, 13 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. Kimani Vidal is the leading rusher with 1,059 yards and nine scores.

The Trojans’ losses were to Ole Miss (28-10 on Sept. 3) and Appalachian State (32-28 on Sept. 17).

“We’re going to Orlando with the intention of winning a football game, but we’re also going to make sure that our players have a great time and are rewarded for a championship season,” Troy coach Jon Sumrall said.

UTSA’s losses were to Houston (37-35 in triple overtime on Sept. 3) and Texas (41-20) on Sept. 17).

–Field Level Media