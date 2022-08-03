Cubs-Cardinals postponed; doubleheader slated for Thursday

Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

Wednesday night’s contest between the Chicago Cubs and host St. Louis Cardinals was postponed due to inclement weather.

The teams will make up the contest Thursday when they play a day-night doubleheader.

Thursday’s first game will start at 1:15 p.m. ET (12:15 p.m. CT) and the originally scheduled contest is slated for 7:45 p.m. ET (6:45 CT).

It wasn’t immediately known how the postponement would affect the pitching matchups.

Left-hander Justin Steele of the Cubs was slated to pitch against Cardinals right-hander Miles Mikolas on Wednesday. The scheduled Thursday starters were right-hander Marcus Stroman (3-5, 3.99 ERA) for the Cubs and left-hander Jose Quintana (3-5, 3.50) for the Cardinals.

